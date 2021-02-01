US alarmed on Myanmar coup, urges military to adhere to democratic norms

"President Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma’s democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today," the statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed. We are monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma, who have already endured so much in their quest for democracy and peace."

In the early morning raids, Aung San Suu Kyi, U Win Myint, and other senior officials were detained by the Myanmar military.

Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) told Xinhua: "I received internal reports about our state councillor and the president being taken by the military. As far as I was informed, Shan State's Planning and Finance Minister U Soe Nyunt Lwin, Kayah state's NLD chairman Thaung Htay, and some NLD representatives of the Ayeyarwady region's parliament have been detained."

"Two members of Central Executive Committee of the party were taken, and I am also waiting to be detained as I was informed by our members that my turn will come shortly," he added.

This comes in the wake of tensions between the government and military, stoking fears of a coup. The country was under military rule till 2011. Aung San Suu Kyi spent many years under house arrest and returned to power as state councillor following an election.