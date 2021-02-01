Military Coup in Myanmar? State of emergency declared; Aung San Suu Kyi detained under house arrest

A military coup is reportedly underway in Myanmar. According to reports, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest early on Monday morning. Communications to the capital have seemingly been cut, and as the news broke, there was no phone and internet access to Naypyitaw. Additionally, reports suggest that state TV had gone off air hours before Parliament convened.

On Monday, Myanmar lawmakers were to gather in Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election, with tension lingering over recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup. Now, in the wake of the reports of Suu Kyi's detention, an update by China's CGTN indicate that the a state of emergency has been declared in the country. Reportedly, the Myanmar military TV has declared a state of emergency in the country for one year.

It is not just State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who has been detained. According to a Reuters report, other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party have also been detained. While the party had won the elections by a landslide in end-2020, the army says that the detentions were a response to "election fraud". Reportedly, power has now been handed over to military chief Min Aung Hlaing.