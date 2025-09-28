 US: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant

US: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (local time) at the American Fish Company, a popular pub and restaurant located at 150 Yacht Basin Drive in the Southport Yacht Basin area, about 20 miles south of Wilmington. According to police, at least seven people were shot during the attack, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
US: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant | X @upuknews1

North Carolina: An active shooter opened fire from a boat at a restaurant in North Carolina, killing at least three people and leaving several others injured before fleeing the scene, authorities confirmed.

About The Shooting

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (local time) at the American Fish Company, a popular pub and restaurant located at 150 Yacht Basin Drive in the Southport Yacht Basin area, about 20 miles south of Wilmington.

According to police, at least seven people were shot during the attack, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set
Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal
Read Also
Elon Musk Slams UK Publication for ‘Misleading Headline’, Says Reports Linking Him to Epstein...
article-image

The other victims were transported to local hospitals, though officials have not yet released details about their conditions.

City Manager Noah Saldo confirmed that a boat pulled up to the restaurant and began firing into the crowd before speeding away.

"Several people were taken to the hospital," he said, adding that the figures may change as emergency crews continue their response.

The city administration urged residents to stay away from the area, remain indoors, and immediately report any suspicious activity to 911.

A public statement reiterated that while injuries had been confirmed, the exact number remained uncertain.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA
article-image

"Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911," the statement read.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were assisting the Southport Police Department in handling the unfolding situation.

"The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office stated.

Chatter over emergency scanners suggested multiple fatalities beyond the confirmed toll, though officials have not verified those claims.

The situation, which unfolded near the American Fish Company, remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to search for the suspect.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When Peace Is Under Threat From Conflicts, UN Remains Gridlocked': EAM Jaishankar

'When Peace Is Under Threat From Conflicts, UN Remains Gridlocked': EAM Jaishankar

'Pakistan's Reputation Speaks For Itself': Indian Diplomat Rentala Srinivas Slams Pakistan At UNGA...

'Pakistan's Reputation Speaks For Itself': Indian Diplomat Rentala Srinivas Slams Pakistan At UNGA...

US: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant

US: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Boat-Borne Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Restaurant

Elon Musk Slams UK Publication for ‘Misleading Headline’, Says Reports Linking Him to Epstein...

Elon Musk Slams UK Publication for ‘Misleading Headline’, Says Reports Linking Him to Epstein...

VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA

VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA