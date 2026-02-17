 US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide

Two people, including a young girl, were killed and three others injured in a shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a school hockey game, CNN reported. The gunman, who allegedly targeted family members, died by suicide. Governor Dan McKee said authorities are monitoring the situation. The incident adds to recent US shooting cases.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide | Pixabay

Washington DC: Two persons were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a hockey arena in Rhode Island, United States, according to CNN.

One of the victims in the incident was a young girl. CNN reported, citing the law enforcement officials, that the gunman also died of a self-inflicted wound following the shooting.

Police officials said that the gunman appears to have been targeting his own family members.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said that the authorities are monitoring the situation. He spoke to Mayor Grebien and police officials.

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice, who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," Governor Dan McKee said on X.

According to CNN, two school student teams were playing hockey at the arena at the time of the incident.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

The incident of gun violence comes a couple of months after the shooting at Brown University, which is just a few miles away from Rhode Island. A man opened fire at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building in Providence in December, killing two students and injuring nine other individuals, CNN reported.

In a separate incident, earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

In an update shared on X, the Rockville City Police Department stated, "The Rockville City Police Department is on the scene of an active incident at Thomas S. Wootton High School. Media staging will be at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Rockville, 800 Hurley Ave." Police found a student injured, who was taken to a hospital for medical assistance, while the accused was taken into custody.

