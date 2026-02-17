 U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In New Jersey
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldU.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In New Jersey

U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In New Jersey

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained an Indian national in New Jersey accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13, along with shoplifting and public disorder charges. ICE said he will remain in custody pending removal proceedings. The agency highlighted the case amid a broader crackdown on undocumented immigrants under Trump 2.0.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In New Jersey | X @ICEgov

Washington DC: The US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has accused an Indian man of several offences including the sexual assault of a minor and has him detained.

Sharing the details in a post on X, ICE said he was accused of sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, shoplifting and public disorder. The post added, "Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We'll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings."

Read Also
'So Shameful': MAGA Influencer Emily Austin Trolled For Her Reaction To Billie Eilish's 'ICE Out'...
article-image

Under Trump 2.0, ICE has been heavily cracking down on illegal aliens in the country.

Previously, ICE had also shared details last December of an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal motorway accident in Oregon that killed two people in the United States.

FPJ Shorts
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22
Sensex Tumbles 245.87 Points, Nifty 106.45 To 25,576.30
Sensex Tumbles 245.87 Points, Nifty 106.45 To 25,576.30
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide
5 Indian Gaming Startups To Showcase AI Innovations At India AI Impact Summit 2026
5 Indian Gaming Startups To Showcase AI Innovations At India AI Impact Summit 2026

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Kumar entered the country "illegally" through Arizona in November 2022 and was subsequently granted work authorisation and a commercial driving license by California state authorities.

The case followed several similar accidents involving Indian nationals driving heavy goods vehicles in America. In recent months, US authorities have highlighted at least three other fatal crashes involving undocumented Indian lorry drivers in Florida and California.

Read Also
'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing...
article-image

Formed in 2003 through a merger of the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former US Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service, ICE now has more than 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel in more than 400 offices in the United States and around the world.

The agency has an annual budget of approximately $8 billion, primarily devoted to three operational directorates -- Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA). A fourth directorate - Management and Administration (M&A) - supports the three operational branches to advance the ICE mission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In...
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In...
'Welcome To India!': PM Modi Greets 'Dear Friend' French President Emmanuel Macron In Mumbai
'Welcome To India!': PM Modi Greets 'Dear Friend' French President Emmanuel Macron In Mumbai
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide
US: 2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Rhode Island Hockey Arena Shooting; Gunman Dies By Suicide
'No Longer Submissive': Muhammad Yunus Defends Bengladesh's Foreign Policy In Farewell Address
'No Longer Submissive': Muhammad Yunus Defends Bengladesh's Foreign Policy In Farewell Address
Why Is Ash Wednesday Celebrated? Here's To Know The Significance Behind One Of The Holiest Day Of...
Why Is Ash Wednesday Celebrated? Here's To Know The Significance Behind One Of The Holiest Day Of...