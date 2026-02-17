Bangladesh: Election Commission Administers Oaths To 297 Elected MPs And Constitution Reform Council

The 13th National Parliament oif Bangladesh takes oath of office | Screengrab

The newly elected members of the 13th National Parliament of Bangladesh took their oaths of office on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka.

The ceremony, which commenced around 10:42 am (local time), was administered by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the CEC assumed this responsibility in accordance with the constitution, which mandates the commission to lead the proceedings in the absence of a speaker or deputy speaker.

Lawmakers were seen arriving at the parliament complex as early as 9:00 am to participate in the event, as reported by The Daily Star.

Formation of the new cabinet and government

Following the parliamentary swearing-in, the focus shifted to the formation of the executive branch.

The Dhaka Tribune noted that the new cabinet was scheduled to take their oaths in the afternoon at the same venue, with the President of Bangladesh set to administer the proceedings.

The Daily Star specifically identified 4:00 pm as the time for President Mohammed Shahabuddin to swear in the new government. This transition marks a significant shift in the country's leadership following the national elections held on February 12.

Landmark role for the Constitution Reform Council

A unique feature of this inaugural session was the dual role of the incoming lawmakers. In addition to their duties as MPs, the newly elected representatives also took an oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council. The CEC administered this additional oath immediately following the parliamentary swearing-in. This council is expected to play a critical role in the legislative agenda of the 13th Parliament.

Election outcomes and minority mandate

The 13th National Parliament was formed based on the results of 297 seats, for which the Election Commission published the official gazette on February 13.

According to data cited by the Dhaka Tribune, the alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a dominant majority with 211 seats. The Daily Star adjusted this figure slightly to 209 seats, confirming the BNP's absolute majority.

Notably, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance secured between 68 and 77 seats, positioning it as the main opposition party for the first time in history. Independent candidates claimed the remaining seven seats.

Attendance and high-level security

The ceremony was conducted under a rigorous four-tier security arrangement to ensure the safety of the parliament area. Over 1,000 local and foreign guests attended the event. The guest list featured representatives from more than a dozen countries showing the international interest in the transition. High-profile attendees included BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter.