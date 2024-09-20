 Thailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House; Terrifying Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldThailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Thailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Police and animal control officers used a crowbar to hit the snake on the head until it released its grip and slithered away before it could be captured.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Thailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House; Terrifying Video Surfaces |

Bangkok: A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.

"I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately," Arom Arunroj told Thailand's Thairath newspaper. "When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me." The four-to-five-meter-long (13-to-16-foot-long) python coiled itself around her torso, squeezing her down to the floor of her kitchen.

"I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn't release me," she said. "It only tightened." Pythons are non-venomous constrictors, which kill their prey by gradually squeezing the breath out of it.

Victim Cried For Help Continuously

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Demands Apology From ANI For Publishing 'Damaging, Defamatory' Article Linking Him To Dawood Ibrahim
Salman Khan Demands Apology From ANI For Publishing 'Damaging, Defamatory' Article Linking Him To Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: BEST Bus Conductor Injured After Being Stabbed During On-Duty Robbery Attempt At Dharavi's Pivala Bangla; Accused Arrested
Mumbai: BEST Bus Conductor Injured After Being Stabbed During On-Duty Robbery Attempt At Dharavi's Pivala Bangla; Accused Arrested
IIFL Finance Shares Surge 13% As RBI Lifts Six-Month Ban On Gold Loan Business
IIFL Finance Shares Surge 13% As RBI Lifts Six-Month Ban On Gold Loan Business
BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect
BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect

Propped up against her kitchen door, she cried for help but it wasn't until a neighbor happened to be walking by about an hour and a half later and heard her screams that authorities were called.

Responding police officer Anusorn Wongmalee told The Associated Press on Thursday that when he arrived the woman was still leaning against her door, looking exhausted and pale, with the snake coiled around her.

Police and animal control officers used a crowbar to hit the snake on the head until it released its grip and slithered away before it could be captured.

In all, Arom spent about two hours on Tuesday night in the clutches of the python before being freed.

She was treated for several bites but appeared to be otherwise unharmed in videos of her talking to Thai media shortly after the incident.

Read Also
Terrifying VIDEO: Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Resting Inside Car Bonnet At Garage In UP's...
article-image

Deaths Due To Snakes Uncommon In Thailand

Encounters with snakes are not uncommon in Thailand, and last year 26 people were killed by venomous snake bites, according to government statistics. A total of 12,000 people were treated for venomous bites by snakes and other animals 2023.

The reticulated python is the largest snake found in Thailand and usually ranges in size from 1.5 meters to 6.5 meters (5 to 21 feet), weighing up to about 75 kilograms (165 pounds). They have been found as big as 10 meters (33 feet) long and 130 kilograms (287 pounds).

Smaller pythons feed on small mammals such as rats, but larger snakes switch to prey such as pigs, deer and even domestic dogs and cats. Attacks on humans are not common, though do happen occasionally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sexual Relationship With 58 Lovers, Bribes & Misconduct: 52-Year-Old Former Female Chinese Official...

Sexual Relationship With 58 Lovers, Bribes & Misconduct: 52-Year-Old Former Female Chinese Official...

Thailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House;...

Thailand: 64-Yr-Old Woman Rescued After Being Squeezed By Huge Python For 2 Hours In Bangkok House;...

China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting...

China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting...

US President Joe Biden To Meet Ukrainian Counterpart Zelenskyy Next Week, Discuss War Situation:...

US President Joe Biden To Meet Ukrainian Counterpart Zelenskyy Next Week, Discuss War Situation:...

NSA Doval Gets Sucked Into Pannun Quicksand After US Court Summons

NSA Doval Gets Sucked Into Pannun Quicksand After US Court Summons