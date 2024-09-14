Terrifying VIDEO: Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Resting Inside Car Bonnet At Garage In UP's Prayagraj; Rescued

Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Resting Inside Car Bonnet At Garage In UP's Prayagraj | X

Prayagraj: In a terrifying incident, a commotion erupted when a massive python emerged from the bonnet of a car at a garage in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The car, which was reportedly parked inside the garage for repairs, surprised the mechanic when he opened the bonnet and found the massive python resting inside. The entire rescue operation by the forest department officials was captured on camera, and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred at the garage located outside Hotel Ajay International in Civil Lines in Prayagraj. The car from which the python erupted is being said to be a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. When the mechanic opened the bonnet of the SUV, he was shocked to find a massive 7-foot python. The garage owner immediately reported the incident to 112, and the forest department was notified. The forest department team arrived at the scene, rescued the python and took it away to a safe location.

The rescue operation was captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the forest department officials open the bonnet of the car and the snake is seen resting inside near the battery.

Many people are also present at the spot to witness the rescue operation. The officials carefully remove by holding it with its head. It can be seen that the snake is heavy and one person is not able to lift it. Other official holds the snake by its tail and then they lift the snake together.

The people present at the spot start to cheer and clap for the officials as soon as they removed the snake from the bonnet of the car. They then rescued that snake and put it inside a gunny bag. There are reports that the snake has been released at a safe location by the forest department officials.