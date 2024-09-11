Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest | Video screengrab

Chandrapur: An 8-ft-long phython was found in a vegetable box at a hotel in the Lohara village of Maharashtra's Chandrapur. The video of the incident has surfaced on Wednesday, however, it is unclear when the incident took place. The snake was reportedly rescued and released in the Lohara forest within hours.

Viral Video Shows Python In Hotel

In the viral video surfaced on the internet, one can see the massive reptile resting in a box full of potatoes. The hotel owner was reportedly informed about the incident after which a snake catcher was called to rescue the python. Later in the video, a man can be seen releasing the reptile near a water body in a forest.

सब्जी बनाने के लिए आलू लेने गया था कर्मचारी..



महाराष्ट्र: चंद्रपुर शहर के पास लोहारा के एक होटल में आलू के डिब्बे में 8 फीट बड़ा अजगर मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई. इसकी सूचना होटल मालिक को दी गई, जिसके बाद सर्प मित्र को बुलाकर अजगर को पकड़ उसे लोहारा जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया.… pic.twitter.com/rkrDVHXh1w — Live Dainik (@Live_Dainik) September 11, 2024

Python Spotted Near Delhi School

Meanwhile, a large python was recently spotted near SDM Model School in the Chander Vihar area of Delhi, attracting a huge crowd. The reptile was seen coiling itself while onlookers recorded videos of the incident. There are no reports on when the incident took place or whether the python was later rescued by locals or the authorities.

राजधानी दिल्ली के चंद्र विहार इलाके के SDM स्कूल के पास दिखा खतरनाक अजगर, अजगर को देखने के लिए लोगों की खूब जमा हुई भीड़, क्या अब दिल्ली भी जंगल बनता जा रहा है? pic.twitter.com/lK2dsqGGyE — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) September 10, 2024

5-Ft-Long Python Found In MP

In a separate incident on August 2, a 5-foot python was found hiding behind a schoolgirl's bag in Dhar, causing alarm. The incident occurred when Vaishnavi Prajapat, a seventh-grade student from Indira Colony, picked up her bag and discovered the snake. Panicked, she ran out of the house screaming.

Her father, Rajendra Prajapat, was informed, and he quickly contacted the forest department and snake catcher Kapil Goswami. He then rushed to the spot and attended the situation calmly. The python was safely rescued and handed over to the forest department.