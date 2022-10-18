Stunning! Gamer creates entire universe using Minecraft

Representative image of universe using Minecraft | ChrisDaCow

Do you play Minecraft? Do you like exploring the world of Minecraft? If yes, then here's an amazing new universe that you need to see. Christopher Slayton, a Minecraft player, created an entire known universe using Minecraft game resources.

Christopher Slayton shared his journey of making a virtual universe on his YouTube channel named ChrisDaCow. He spent two months researching, recreating, and explaining the amazing wonders of the cosmos.

The final result of this maravelious creation is nothing but stunning to watch. The video has received over four million views.

The video shared shows how the Minecraft player started gathering the information. He can be seen skydiving, initially, before creating his own planet. His main objective was to find a realistic method to recreate light's behaviour in space and connect it to the created celestial universe.

Slayton used many Minecraft building mods, which included World Edit, galaxy texture packs, Distant Horizons, Optifine, and other tools to create the desired look and lighting effects.

Slayton's efforts and the quality he created with proper calculation, as well as the design and application that he used, resulted in an amazing model. The Minecraft player hopes to create and develop more Minecraft creations.

