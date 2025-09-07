 'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation

'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation

The Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Aircraft and Railway Accidents (GPIAAF) said on Saturday that the cable broke at a hidden fixation point inside Cabin No. 1. Routine visual checks earlier that day could not have detected the flaw.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation | X/@TheIndeWire

Lisbon: Portugal's transport accident authority has confirmed that a snapped steel cable caused the Gloria Funicular derailment in downtown Lisbon, killing 16 and injuring 22.

The Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Aircraft and Railway Accidents (GPIAAF) said on Saturday that the cable broke at a hidden fixation point inside Cabin No. 1. Routine visual checks earlier that day could not have detected the flaw.

Although the operator engaged both pneumatic and manual brakes, the system's design meant they could not stop the cars once the balancing cable failed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Read Also
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba To Step Down From Position Weeks After Election Defeat
article-image
Read Also
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Travel To Moscow For Talks, Invites...
article-image

Investigators noted that the emergency mechanism cut power and triggered brakes but may not have worked on each car as intended.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

The failed cable, installed less than a year ago and still within its service life, had been maintained by an external contractor.

The Gloria Funicular is not directly supervised by the national transport regulator, with independent inspections only every four years.

Reconstruction showed Cabin No. 2 recoiled at about 60 km per hour before derailing.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester's Arden School of Theatre were named as two of the three Britons who died on Wednesday night.

The third British victim has yet to be named

Read Also
Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO
article-image

.Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro described the incident as "one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past".

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN that the American embassy in Lisbon is "working closely with local authorities to assist US citizens in the affected area".

A preliminary report is due within 45 days, with final conclusions expected in about a year.

The 140-year-old funicular is designed to travel up and down Lisbon's steep slopes, and is an important form of transport for the city's residents -- and a popular tourist attraction.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Don't Give A S***': JD Vance Defends US Strike Killing 11 On Venezuelan Smuggling Vessel, Calls...

'I Don't Give A S***': JD Vance Defends US Strike Killing 11 On Venezuelan Smuggling Vessel, Calls...

'Don't Spoil International Waters': Ganesh Visarjan At UK River Surrounded By Swans Sparks Debate On...

'Don't Spoil International Waters': Ganesh Visarjan At UK River Surrounded By Swans Sparks Debate On...

'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation

'Snapped Cable Caused Lisbon Gloria Funicular Derailment,' Says Investigation

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba To Step Down From Position Weeks After Election Defeat

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba To Step Down From Position Weeks After Election Defeat

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Travel To Moscow For Talks, Invites...

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Travel To Moscow For Talks, Invites...