 Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba To Step Down From Position Weeks After Election Defeat
With mounting pressure on Ishiba to accept accountability for the electoral outcomes, the LDP was expected to determine on Monday whether to conduct an extraordinary leadership election.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba |

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), as reported by public broadcaster NHK.

Ishiba has faced internal opposition from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party following their defeat in July's Upper House election.

Taking office in October, Ishiba committed to addressing rising prices and party reform. The LDP has been embroiled in multiple political fundraising controversies.

Soon after assuming leadership, Ishiba's LDP and coalition ally Komeito lost their parliamentary majority in Lower House voting. The governing alliance similarly failed to secure a majority in July's Upper House contest.

