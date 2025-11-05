US Elections 2025 Results: Democrats Sweep Major Races Across Virginia, New York & New Jersey — Check Full List Of Winners | X

Washington: Democrats secured a series of crucial victories in Tuesday's state mayoral elections, marking the first major Election Day since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The results across multiple states suggest early signs of voter pushback against Republican dominance and could also shape the national political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Democrats Take Governorships and City Halls

In Virginia, former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger was elected as the state's first woman governor, securing 56 percent of the vote, according to the state's election website.

Her running mate Ghazala Hashmi also made history, becoming the first Indian American and Muslim to hold statewide office after defeating Republican John Reid in the lieutenant governor’s race.

In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the governor’s contest, reinforcing her party’s strength across the eastern seaboard.

In Pittsburgh, Corey O’Connor, representing the Democrats, prevailed over Republican Tony Moreno to become the city’s new mayor.

In New York City, Democrat Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in a tightly fought three-way mayoral race, defeating Trump-backed independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, has been a vocal critic of Trump and is now being viewed as a rising figure within the party’s progressive ranks.

Implications for US Politics

While Democrats celebrated their wins in the East, political attention is turning to California, where voters are considering a redistricting proposal that could eliminate several Republican-held seats. If passed, it may significantly alter the balance of power in Congress and complicate Trump’s efforts to preserve Republican control in Washington.

Early exit polls indicate that dissatisfaction with Trump’s administration was a factor in several races, particularly among suburban and younger voters.

With control of the US House potentially in play next year, the results provide Democrats with early momentum and a morale boost heading into 2026.

The elections have offered the clearest indication yet of how American voters are responding to Trump’s second presidency and the growing divide between conservative and progressive visions for the country.