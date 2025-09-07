Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO | X/@trayjaykay

Kyiv: A Russian attack on Kyiv on Sunday, September 7, ignited a fire at an administrative government building in the Pecherskyi district, as well as damage to multiple residential blocks across the Ukrainian capital.



Three people, including an infant, died while 18 others were injured amid drone and missile strikes, Ukrainian officials said, as per a report by Reuters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government and Residential Buildings Set Ablaze



Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, confirmed via social media that fire broke out on the top floors of the main government building after the Russian assault. According to reports, witnesses observed a thick smoke rising from the structure, signalling severe damage. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the attacks began with drones raining down on the city, followed by missile strikes.



Among the fatalities, Klitschko reported the deaths of an infant and a young woman caused by drone attacks, while a pregnant woman was among five individuals hospitalised. An elderly woman also died in a bomb shelter in Darnytskyi district. State emergency services said fires engulfed two stories of a residential building in Darnytskyi, partially destroying it. In Sviatoshynskyi district, several floors of a nine-storey building were damaged.



Falling debris from drones also ignited fires in a 16-storey apartment block and two additional nine-storey buildings. Photographs shared by emergency services displayed thick smoke and structural collapse in several buildings. Tkachenko accused Moscow of “deliberately and consciously striking civilian targets” on Telegram.



Explosion Reaches Central City



Explosions were also reported in the central city of Kremenchuk, causing power outages in some areas, according to Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes targeted transport and urban infrastructure, though no injuries were reported. In southern Ukraine, Odesa suffered damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, with multiple fires igniting in apartment blocks, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.



Neither Moscow nor Ukrainian officials admitted to deliberately targeting civilians, despite both sides’ previous denials. The attacks come amid the ongoing conflict since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. With the threat of further air strikes, Poland has activated its own and allied aircraft to safeguard western Ukraine, the Polish armed forces said.