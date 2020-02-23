Sanders wins big in Nevada, President Donald Trump congratulates the US Senator

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday secured a convincing victory in the crucial Nevada caucus, giving a big boost to his campaign for the 2020 White House bid as the race to Democratic party’s nomination gathers momentum over the next few months.

Multiple American media outlets declared Sanders as the winner of the Nevada Caucus for the Democratic Party’s presidential primary. The 78-year-old senator from Vermont had 54 per cent of the county delegates available when several national news networks, including Fox news and MSNBC, called the race with only four per cent of precincts reporting.

When last reports came in, Sanders had garnered more than half of the votes, with former vice president Joe Biden trailing at 19 per cent.

“Breaking: We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders, who lost to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries in New Hampshire, had won the New Hampshire primary recently and was in a virtual tie with underdog Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

Trump congratulated Sanders in a tweet.

“Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden and the rest look weak, and no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential debates,” the president tweeted.