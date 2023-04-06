Pope Francis affirms LGBT rights and describes 'sex as gift from God'

Pope Francis |

In a Disney production titled "The Pope Answers", released on Wednesday, Pope Francis engaged in an open and sincere dialogue with ten young people in their early 20s on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, pornography, sex, and sex abuse within the Catholic Church.

Sex as a Gift from God

During the meeting, the 86-year-old pontiff praised sex as "one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person." He went on to say that "to express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," referring to masturbation.

Affirming LGBT Rights

When asked if he knew what a "non-binary person" is, the Pope replied affirmatively. He reiterated that all people, including LGBT individuals, must be welcomed by the Catholic Church, saying that "God does not reject anybody." He further emphasized that he has no right to expel anyone from the Church, stating that "all persons are the children of God."

Abortion

While acknowledging that priests should be "merciful" towards women who have had an abortion, the Pope maintained that the practice remains unacceptable. "It is good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he said.