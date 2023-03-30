Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome with respiratory infection

Pope Francis |

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection. The Vatican issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the 86-year-old Pope had been experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days and that he was taken to the Gemelli hospital for medical checks.

The hospital confirmed that the Pope had been admitted for "scheduled examinations," but it is unclear how long he will stay. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said that the Pope's condition was not related to COVID-19 and that he is in good condition.

Pope continues to remain active despite his age

Despite his advancing age, the Pope continues to maintain an active schedule, traveling extensively and engaging in various public events. However, he has suffered from several health issues in recent years, including chronic knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair. Last year, he had to cancel or curtail activities several times due to the pain in his knee. In July 2021, he underwent surgery for diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine, at the same hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Pope Francis has been the subject of much speculation regarding his health, particularly in relation to the question of whether he will follow the example of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, and retire if he cannot continue. Benedict XVI became the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign in 2013.

Francis would follow Benedict XVI, if his health deteriorates

The current Pope has previously stated that he would follow Benedict in stepping down if his health made him unable to do his job. However, in a recent interview, he said that papal resignations should not become "a normal thing" and that for the moment, it was not on his agenda.

Despite the uncertainties regarding his health, Pope Francis has continued to forge an image of a more open and compassionate Church, particularly through his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and social justice. His popularity remains strong among many Catholics, who see him as a reformer who is committed to bringing the Church into the modern era.

The Pope's hospitalization has drawn an outpouring of support and well-wishes from around the world. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said that the Pope was "touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

In the coming days, the Pope's health will continue to be monitored closely, and the world will be watching to see how he responds to treatment.