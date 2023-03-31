PM Modi tweets for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis | FPJ

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection. The Vatican issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the 86-year-old Pope had been experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days and that he was taken to the Gemelli hospital for medical checks.

The hospital confirmed that the Pope had been admitted for "scheduled examinations," but it is unclear how long he will stay. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said that the Pope's condition was not related to COVID-19 and that he is in good condition.

PM Modi also, tweeted on early morning of today that is March 31 for the speedy recovery of the Pope.

Read the tweet by PM Modi for Pope Francis:

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis. @Pontifex https://t.co/UU2PuEixUK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023

Despite his advancing age, the Pope continues to maintain an active schedule, traveling extensively and engaging in various public events. However, he has suffered from several health issues in recent years, including chronic knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair.

Despite the uncertainties regarding his health, Pope Francis has continued to forge an image of a more open and compassionate Church, particularly through his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and social justice. His popularity remains strong among many Catholics, who see him as a reformer who is committed to bringing the Church into the modern era.

The Pope's hospitalization has drawn an outpouring of support and well-wishes from around the world. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said that the Pope was "touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

In the coming days, the Pope's health will continue to be monitored closely, and the world will be watching to see how he responds to treatment.