IN PICS: Meet the man who bought India's costliest apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price of ₹369 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023

Industrialist JP Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, has bought a luxury sea-view triplex apartment in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill purchased at a whopping price of ₹369 crore, which is India's most expensive apartment

The company is now managed by sons Sanjeev and Ashutosh Taparia

Ashutosh Taparia is the managing director of Famy Care and takes care of manufacturing of hormonal contraceptives and regulatory audits

Sanjeev Taparia is also, the managing director and spearheads the contraception business

Started in 1990, Famy Care has grown to become one of the world’s largest feminine oral contraceptive manufacturers and the oral pills are consumed by most women across the globe

The Taparias are also, globally the biggest producer of Copper-Ts

When Jyotiprasad Taparia broke from his family tradition by going beyond engineering. He found his calling in making birth control pills. With the country's growing population seeking new options, he was convinced contraceptives could be any drug manufacturer's dream

The family has stakes in Anantha Capital, Springwel and Guardian Pharmacy

The family is one of India's highest tax payers

