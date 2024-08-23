PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first visit to Ukraine on Thursday, aiming to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing conflict with Russia and explore peaceful resolutions. This visit marks a significant diplomatic milestone as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Prior to his Ukraine visit, Modi concluded a two-day trip to Poland. His visit to Ukraine comes amid international scrutiny, particularly from Western nations, who have criticised India's close ties with Russia. This relationship has been under the spotlight, especially given the sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute… pic.twitter.com/DMQTuZSPVc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

India Sees Both Countries As Friend

Modi's visit reflects India's position as a 'friend and partner' to both Ukraine and Russia. Before his departure, Modi expressed India's desire for a swift return to peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that his discussions with Zelenskyy would build on earlier conversations, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring avenues for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) outlined that Modi's engagements in Kyiv would cover a broad spectrum of bilateral issues, including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural exchanges and humanitarian assistance.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA, stressed that lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement acceptable to both parties, indicating India's balanced approach to the conflict.

Modi's Visit To Russia

Modi's visit to Ukraine follows a high-profile visit to Moscow six weeks earlier, where he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit was met with criticism from the West, which urged Modi to condemn Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Ukraine, too, expressed dissatisfaction, particularly since Modi's visit to Moscow coincided with a Russian strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, resulting in numerous casualties.

Despite the tensions, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting a peaceful solution during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy earlier this year. During that meeting, Modi emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to achieving peace.

Former Indian ambassador to Russia, Skand Ranjan Tayal, suggested that Modi's visit to Ukraine is likely aimed at reassuring Zelenskyy that India values its relationship with Ukraine and is committed to fostering friendship and cooperation.

India's Stance On Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, balancing its historical ties with Russia while also extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This neutrality has allowed India to continue trading with Russia, including importing discounted crude oil, which has been economically beneficial.

Modi's visit to Kyiv is brief, lasting approximately seven hours on August 23. During this time, he is scheduled to hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy.