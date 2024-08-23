 PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia

Prior to his Ukraine visit, PM Narendra Modi concluded a two-day trip to Poland. His visit to Ukraine comes amid international scrutiny, particularly from Western nations, who have criticised India's close ties with Russia.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first visit to Ukraine on Thursday, aiming to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing conflict with Russia and explore peaceful resolutions. This visit marks a significant diplomatic milestone as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Prior to his Ukraine visit, Modi concluded a two-day trip to Poland. His visit to Ukraine comes amid international scrutiny, particularly from Western nations, who have criticised India's close ties with Russia. This relationship has been under the spotlight, especially given the sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

India Sees Both Countries As Friend

Modi's visit reflects India's position as a 'friend and partner' to both Ukraine and Russia. Before his departure, Modi expressed India's desire for a swift return to peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that his discussions with Zelenskyy would build on earlier conversations, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring avenues for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

FPJ Shorts
‘Privacy Mode’: Zerodha Introduces New Feature On Kite Trading Platform; Netizens React
‘Privacy Mode’: Zerodha Introduces New Feature On Kite Trading Platform; Netizens React
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict With Russia
Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion Allegations
Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion Allegations
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) outlined that Modi's engagements in Kyiv would cover a broad spectrum of bilateral issues, including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural exchanges and humanitarian assistance.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA, stressed that lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement acceptable to both parties, indicating India's balanced approach to the conflict.

Read Also
PM Modi's Russia Visit Highlights Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Scrutiny; VIDEO
article-image

Modi's Visit To Russia

Modi's visit to Ukraine follows a high-profile visit to Moscow six weeks earlier, where he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit was met with criticism from the West, which urged Modi to condemn Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Ukraine, too, expressed dissatisfaction, particularly since Modi's visit to Moscow coincided with a Russian strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, resulting in numerous casualties.

Despite the tensions, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting a peaceful solution during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy earlier this year. During that meeting, Modi emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to achieving peace.

Former Indian ambassador to Russia, Skand Ranjan Tayal, suggested that Modi's visit to Ukraine is likely aimed at reassuring Zelenskyy that India values its relationship with Ukraine and is committed to fostering friendship and cooperation.

Read Also
'Can Never Forget...': PM Modi Thanks Polish PM Donald Tusk For His Help In Rescuing Indian Students...
article-image

India's Stance On Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, balancing its historical ties with Russia while also extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This neutrality has allowed India to continue trading with Russia, including importing discounted crude oil, which has been economically beneficial.

Modi's visit to Kyiv is brief, lasting approximately seven hours on August 23. During this time, he is scheduled to hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict...

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today; Hold Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Ongoing Conflict...

Make in India, Make For The World’: PM Modi Invites Poland To Join Initiative During Landmark...

Make in India, Make For The World’: PM Modi Invites Poland To Join Initiative During Landmark...

'Can Never Forget...': PM Modi Thanks Polish PM Donald Tusk For His Help In Rescuing Indian Students...

'Can Never Forget...': PM Modi Thanks Polish PM Donald Tusk For His Help In Rescuing Indian Students...

India Refutes Claims That Waters From Indian Dam Are Causing Bangladesh Floods

India Refutes Claims That Waters From Indian Dam Are Causing Bangladesh Floods

'Honour Of My Life,' Says Tim Walz As He Accepts Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination At...

'Honour Of My Life,' Says Tim Walz As He Accepts Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination At...