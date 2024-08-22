 'Can Never Forget...': PM Modi Thanks Polish PM Donald Tusk For His Help In Rescuing Indian Students During Ukraine Conflict In 2022; VIDEO
PM Modi also thanked PM Tusk for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him in Warsaw. "You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have played a big role in strengthening India-Poland relations," said PM Modi. PM Modi will be visiting Ukraine on August 23 after concluding his visit to Poland.

Updated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi addressing the press meet with PM Donald Tusk of Poland | X | @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first Indian PM on a official state visit to Poland in 45 years and ahead of his Ukraine visit, thanked Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his "gratitude" and effort in helping rescue Indian students during the Ukraine conflict in 2022. The Prime Minister also added, "Indians can never forget your generosity in helping rescue the Indian students in 2022." The remarks were made by PM Modi during addressing the press meet with PM Donald Tusk of Poland.

PM Modi also thanked PM Tusk for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him in Warsaw. "You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have played a big role in strengthening India-Poland relations," said PM Modi.

PM Modi Lays Wreath At Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial In Warsaw; 'India Has Always Remained In Our...
First Indian PM To Visit Poland In 45 Years

Prime Minister Modi also stated that he was the first Indian PM to visit Poland in 45 years. He called the day a historic moment in the context of India-Poland relations. "I have received the honour of visiting Poland in the very beginning of my third term. I thank the government and people of Poland for this," PM Modi said.

Operation Ganga

PM Modi thanking the Polish PM for the rescue of Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine in 2022 is from the time when 'Operation Ganga' was launched by the Indian government to bring back its students caught in the conflict zone of Ukraine's Sumy.

The students were evacuated after a humanitarian corridor approval was given by the Ukrainian and Russian military. The students were first taken to Poltava in Central Ukraine in buses and then they boarded a train taking them to Western Ukraine. Crossing to Poland from there, the students reached India on three Operation Ganga flights.

The students finally landed in India on March 11, 2022 and were welcomed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

