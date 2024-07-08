PM Modi's Russia Visit Highlights Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Scrutiny; VIDEO | X

PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the Ukraine war has drawn global attention for multiple reason. The Indian PM attending a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin is the sort of event that is bound to draw eyeballs to what’s on the menu and no one is talking food here. Modi’s closeness to Putin gives an impression to the world that here is a leader who could leverage his relations with Putin, an aggressor and an unpredictable dictator who roams around with a veneer of invincibility.

To have proximity with such a leader itself makes Modi a force to reckon with. India has not once officially condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine rather it has steered clear of criticising Russia and refrained from voting against Russia in international forums. Moves that have not gone unnoticed by Moscow.



The choice of Russia as PM Modi’s first bilateral visit this term underlines Russia’s importance for India in the current scheme of things. And it’s not just trade relations that are of consequence here. India-Russia ties has made PM Modi the sought-after ally for Russia as well, a country that lie isolated by western countries after its invasion of Ukraine and had to face US sanctions that threaten to derail Russian economy. To have India by its side softens the blow for Russia and this therefore becomes a partnership that both leaders are keen to sustain.



India does not face the prospect of ostracization from the west for its closeness to Russia unlike certain other countries who will run the risk of being accused of a sabotage if they venture into that zone. The same rules don’t apply to India and that ensures that New Delhi enjoys this unique position of sustaining healthy relations with the West without compromising ties with Russia.

What is important for Modi is also to ensure that New Delhi remains relevant to Moscow as it cannot afford a Russia-China duo consolidating against India. Whether it is trade or defence partnership India has lot at stake when it comes to its relations with Russia and in the overall cost benefit analysis, it would only be prudent not to jeopardise that.