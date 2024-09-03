PM Modi Emplanes For 2 Day Visit To Brunei Darussalam & Singapore, Expresses Confidence In Deepening Ties; Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence of advancing India's historical ties with Brunei and deepening its Strategic Partnership with Singapore, as he embarked on a visit to the two countries.

Noting that it will be first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei Darussalam, he said in his departure statement that he looked forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

PM Modi will visit Singapore on 4-5 September at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.



Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India's ties with them.



India-Brunei Darussalam diplomatic ties complete 40 glorious years.

PM Modi Speaks On His Visit To Singapore

Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

He said he looked forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Modi will also meet leaders of the Singapore's business community.

"I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," he said.

Both countries, he said, are important partners in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

He said, "I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore, and the larger ASEAN region."