PM Modi Dials Russia President Vladimir Putin, Reiterates India's Stand On War In Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, discussing topics ranging from strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations to India's stance on the war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the two leaders "discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine."

PM Modi reiterated India’s firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding, and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The phone call between the two leaders came hours after PM Modi received a telephone call from US President Joe Biden on Monday.

PM Modi expressed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties.

According to a statement released by the government, both leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire world.

The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. Welcoming PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin refers him as a "dear friend" as they begin informal talks over private dinner



(Video courtesy: Kremlin/Russian President's… pic.twitter.com/y9fqpWzynh — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2024

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability. The two leaders also expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh, emphasizing the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh," the government said in a statement.