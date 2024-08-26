PM Modi Speaks To US President Joe Biden On Phone, Discusses Situation In Ukraine And Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden |

New Delhi, August 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted about the telephone conversation he had with US President Joe Biden in which he discussed regional and global issues. The Prime Minister reiterated India's stand and commitment for India's full support for early return of peace and stability in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that discussions took place from Ukraine issue to the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Narendra Modi@narendramodi Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability," read the post.

"We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," read PM Modi's post on X.

Prime Minister Modi recently returned from a two-day trip to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made clear India's stand and commitment to peace on the issue of Ukraine conflict with Russia.