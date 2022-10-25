Personalized lectern for new UK PM Rishi Sunak? Details inside

Different lectern for new UK PM Rishi Sunak? Here's what we know | Twitter

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been given a new lectern – the third one used outside of Number 10 in the last two months, international media reported. Each new PM including Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, have received different podiums for their address. However, the Telegraph claimed that Sunak wasn’t given enough time to design his own podium.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister, did not have his own personalised lectern in Downing Street on Tuesday as there was not time for him to design one and will use a leftover from the previous administration.

Sunak, 42, formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

The most short-lived lectern in British political history is Liz Truss's twisted column. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss chaired her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning (local time) before making her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.

Truss sparked intrigue last month when she gave her first speech from Downing Street in front of a twisted lectern made of wooden blocks, the report said.

(with agency inputs)