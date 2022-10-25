Rishi Sunak succeeds as UK PM; here's why Twitterati are congratulating cricketer Ashish Nehra

Rishi Sunak succeeds as UK PM; here's why Twitterati congratulate cricketer Ashish Nehra | Twitter

A meme fest sparked social media soon after Britain's conservative party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday.

Some Twitter users started posting former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra's picture with congratulatory messages for Sunak on social media as they thought Sunak resembled Nehra.

Check out some hilarious tweets:

More confusion.. who is on right and who is left.. 🤣🤣😂😂

Btwn are they not looking Kumbh k mele me bichade Bhai 😄😂😂😂😁 — Shubhada Ashtaputre (@shubhshri) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra for becoming the Prime Minister of Britain#RishiSunakPM pic.twitter.com/HMJvDcAHSp — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, on Monday became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.