Rishi Sunak all set to become UK PM; netizens call it 'Diwali gift' | File photo

Rishi Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

Earlier this day Sunak was reported as the firm favourite to replace Liz Truss as the next UK Prime Minister. Former UK PM Boris Johnson expressed his disinterest to take the position, he dramatically pulled himself off the race on Sunday evening saying that despite having enough support it was not the right thing to do.

On learning that Indian-origin man made it to the position of UK PM, Diwali celebrations amplified. Twitterati called the political update a 'Diwali gift.'

Take a look at a few reactions on Sunak

Youngest PM of UK @RishiSunak after more than 200 yrs.

First ever British Indian to be UK PM 🇮🇳✌🏻#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/jEPgYoEi0n — 👑𝑨𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒎👑 (@WoahAbru) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak is going to be next UK PM. Happy Diwali #UKPM #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/0dy6kG06Lt — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) October 24, 2022

Earlier to the win, netizens were all eyes on the election updates. Several people hinted Rishi Sunak's victory after seeing him lead the score on ballot. However, a few even suggested that he falls shot of experience and other questioned him "how long do u think u will last against the lettuce." To the unversed, Daily Star showed how iceberg lettuce lasted had a longer shelf-life than Liz Truss.

Those who didn't support Rishi Sunak demanded a general election to do justice in electing their government.

Check reactions:

It now appears likely Rishi Sunak will be our next (unelected) Prime Minister. These are the shocking views he expressed during the summer leadership contest



The country did not vote for this in 2019



Democracy demands a #GeneralElectionN0W! pic.twitter.com/7TR190Wpev — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 23, 2022

Lol so how long do u think u will last againt the lettuce 🤔 🤣 — anti government (@felixmoir) October 24, 2022

Tory MPs are set to hand Rishi Sunak the keys to No 10 without him saying a single word about how he’d govern.



Little wonder he’s dodging scrutiny: he’s so dire that just a few weeks ago he was trounced by Liz Truss. 🥬



No mandate. No one voted for this.#GeneralElectionNow — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) October 24, 2022