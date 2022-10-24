Rishi Sunak all set to become UK PM; netizens call it 'Diwali gift'

Rishi Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.
Earlier this day Sunak was reported as the firm favourite to replace Liz Truss as the next UK Prime Minister. Former UK PM Boris Johnson expressed his disinterest to take the position, he dramatically pulled himself off the race on Sunday evening saying that despite having enough support it was not the right thing to do.
On learning that Indian-origin man made it to the position of UK PM, Diwali celebrations amplified. Twitterati called the political update a 'Diwali gift.'
Take a look at a few reactions on Sunak
Earlier to the win, netizens were all eyes on the election updates. Several people hinted Rishi Sunak's victory after seeing him lead the score on ballot. However, a few even suggested that he falls shot of experience and other questioned him "how long do u think u will last against the lettuce." To the unversed, Daily Star showed how iceberg lettuce lasted had a longer shelf-life than Liz Truss.
Those who didn't support Rishi Sunak demanded a general election to do justice in electing their government.
Check reactions: