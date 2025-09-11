Who Will Be Nepal's Next PM? Here Are Top 4 Names Under Gen Z Consideration For The Interim Post | X Screengrabs

Kathmandu: As Nepal reels under political uncertainty after former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, four names have emerged as frontrunners to lead the country’s transition government.

The Himalayan nation has been without a government since September 9, when widespread protests forced Oli to step down from his position. In the aftermath, the Nepal Army assumed control over law and order in the country. According to reports, intense discussions are underway to select a leader for the interim government.

Here are four leading contenders under consideration for the post:

1. Sushila Karki

X/@blackhawak32922

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first, now former female Chief Justice, has publicly indicated her readiness to lead the interim government. Known for her zero-tolerance stance on corruption during her term from July 2016 to June 2017, Karki earned the admiration of Nepal's youth, particularly the Gen Z movement that sparked the political shift.

Born into a farming family and closely associated with the family of former Prime Minister BP Koirala, Karki’s legal education took her from Mahendra Morang Campus to Banaras Hindu University and later Tribhuvan University. Her judicial career was marked by landmark rulings, including the conviction of a sitting minister for corruption.

In 2017, she was briefly suspended after an impeachment motion was filed in parliament, allegedly for a verdict that led to the ouster of the chief of Nepal’s anti-corruption body

2. Balendra Shah

X/@RT_com

Popularly known as Balen, Balendra Shah is a civil engineer and rapper who became Kathmandu’s mayor in 2022 as an independent candidate. With no background in traditional party politics, Balen’s massive win by over 61,000 votes symbolised a new era of political disruption.

A Maithil-origin Madhesi, Shah holds an MTech in structural engineering and gained public recognition through his socially conscious music. His songs often tackled corruption and inequality, themes that continue to define his political appeal.

Following KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, Balen has gained ground among Nepal’s youth, who see him as a symbol of change and integrity.

3. Kul Man Ghising

X/@nepalrising1223434

Kul Man Ghising, the former Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, is also being considered for the interim prime ministership. Credited with ending years of chronic power shortages, Ghising is viewed as a clean and capable technocrat.

He has called for a non-political interim government led by individuals with strong reputations, combined with representation from the Gen Z generation. His practical and problem-solving approach to leadership has gained him respect across political lines and public sentiment.

4. Harka Sampang

X/@nepalrising1223434

Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, another independent leader, has also entered the spotlight. After his name gained traction among protesters, Sampang was reportedly airlifted to Army Headquarters for a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff, signalling growing institutional interest in his candidacy.

While the Gen Z movement initially rallied behind Karki, they have reportedly shifted focus to Sampang, indicating a potential change in strategy. His popularity among the public and his clean image make him a serious contender for the transitional role.

As Nepal awaits clarity, these four figures stand at the centre of the country’s unfolding political transition.