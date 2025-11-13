 'China Is Not As Smart As...': Netizens React As Recently Opened 758-Metre-Long Chinese Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide; Visuals Inside
'China Is Not As Smart As...': Netizens React As Recently Opened 758-Metre-Long Chinese Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide; Visuals Inside

On Tuesday, local authorities reported that a portion of a freshly constructed bridge, this year in Sichuan, fell along a national route connecting the country's heartland with Tibet. However, no injuries were reported. Sichuan comes under China's Southwest province.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
'China Is Not As Smart As...': Netizens React As Recently Opened 758-Metre-Long Chinese Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide; Visuals Inside | X @KCtoFL

On Tuesday, local authorities reported that a portion of a freshly constructed Hongqi Bridge, this year in Sichuan, fell along a national route connecting the country's heartland with Tibet. However, no injuries were reported. Sichuan comes under China's Southwest province.

According to the local administration, police in the city of Maerkang blocked the 758-meter-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon after cracks formed on surrounding roads and slopes and changes were observed in the mountain's topography.

WATCH VIDEO:

The user wrote, "Chinese Engineering Failure- The 758-metre-long Hongqi bridge collapsed in southwest China, months after opening. China isn’t as smart as everyone makes it out to be. They couldn’t copy this design. The ground shifted on one of the approaches. Luckily, it was noticed the day before, so there were no casualties."

The local government further stated that the approach bridge and roadbed collapsed on Tuesday afternoon due to landslides caused by worsening circumstances on the hill.

According to a video that the contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group shared on social media, the bridge's construction was completed earlier this year.

Netizens are criticizing China's architectural efficiency, as more than 100 bridges have collapsed in China in the past 10 years. One user wrote, "China isn’t as smart as everyone makes them out to be. They couldn’t copy this design on chenab of Jammu and Kashmir."

