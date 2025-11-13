 Russian Woman Threatens Taxi Driver With Machete Over Dance Music - VIDEO
The incident reportedly occurred in Samara City, Russia. The driver later dropped the unidentified woman off at a local cemetery. The entire episode was captured by a camera inside the cab, showing the woman, apparently in her fifties, lounging in the back seat before pulling the sharp weapon from her bag and thrusting it between the front seats.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

In a terrifying incident captured on camera, a Russian woman threatened her taxi driver with a large machete because she couldn’t tolerate the dance music playing in his cab.

Footage shows the passenger angrily demanding “chanson” songs instead, a genre characterised by lyric-heavy ballads. The woman can be seen rummaging through her bag before drawing the machete on the driver.

In a moment of panic, the driver swerved to the side, trying to stay away from the blade’s edge. After raising his hands in horror, he quickly switched to the woman’s preferred radio station. Only then did she casually set down the deadly weapon.

article-image

“I don’t like this kind of [dance] music,” she told the terrified driver, who winced and edged away while stammering, “I understand, I understand. I’ll turn it off.” When he switched to the chanson channel, she said, “When you turn on [my favourite chanson], I’ll put [the machete] away.”

After receiving a complaint from the cab driver, police in Samara launched a search for the machete-wielding woman. Officers from the Smyshlyaevka police station said that while the driver had not filed a formal complaint, they were investigating after the disturbing video went viral.

