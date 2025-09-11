'Together We Can Make Decisive Contribution To Peace, Security': France-US Discuss Russian Drone Incursions, Doha Strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron |

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed current geopolitical developments in Russia following the drone incursions and the Israeli strikes into Qatar.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the French President underlined that closer cooperation between Europe and America is crucial on both fronts, and together they can make a "decisive contribution" towards peace and security.

"Excellent phone call with President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed the troubling developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly following Russian drone incursions into Poland. We also shared our concerns about the situation in the Middle East, in the aftermath of the Israeli strikes in Qatar. Close cooperation between Europeans and Americans is crucial on each of these fronts. Together, we can make a decisive contribution to peace and security."

Separately, shortly before the call between the leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had shared in a series of posts on X that the Ukrainian military had been tracking the movement of Russian drones, and called it "deliberate" and a "calculated Russian activity".

He further stated that Ukraine stands ready to provide technical support, crew training, and necessary intelligence data, and concluded by emphasising the need for robust countermeasures.

Since 1 am, our military tracked the movement of Russian drones toward the Polish border. This was not an accident or a mistake, it was deliberate. Russia used both Ukrainian and Belarusian territory to enter Polish airspace. pic.twitter.com/po2sGaY4Rn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 10, 2025

On Tuesday, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, marking an unprecedented military action inside the territory of a key US ally and mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Israel immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it part of an operation codenamed "Summit of Fire".

According to Hamas, six individuals were killed in the strike, including five of its members. However, the group confirmed that its negotiating delegation survived.

Among those killed were the son of Hamas' chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya and the director of his office. A Qatari security official also reportedly died in the attack, CNN reported.

Following the strike, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly" and "criminal assault" that violated international laws and norms.

The Ministry stated that the strike posed a serious threat to the safety of Qatari citizens and residents and emphasised that such actions were a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and security.

