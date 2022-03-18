'...People are suffering': WHO over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria

New York: Briefing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (local time) said that even as the war-torn country remains to be the centre of the world's attention, people should not lose sight of many other crises in which people are suffering.

"Although Ukraine is rightly the focus of the world's attention, I urge you, not to lose sight of the many other crises in which people are suffering," Director-General Tedros said.

The WHO Director-General went on to cite emerging and ongoing humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen.

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

"In Afghanistan, more than half the population is in need, there is widespread malnutrition and a surge in measles among many other challenges. In Ethiopia, the blockade of 6 million Tigray over almost 500 days has created a catastrophic food and health crisis," Tedros said.

"In the Syrian Arab Republic, more than 12 million people are in need of health assistance, almost half of them children. And in Yemen, roughly two-thirds of the population, more than 20 million people are estimated to be in need of health assistance," he further said.

He also urged the UNSC to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine saying that a prolonged conflict is in nobody's interest.

Advertisement

"We urge the Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution. Prolonged conflict is in nobody's interest and we will only prolong the suffering of the most vulnerable. The life-saving medicine we need right now is peace," Tedros said.

The UNSC was holding an emergency Security Council session on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine following a request by six countries including the US, Uk, France, Albania, Ireland, and Norway.

Briefing on the Ukrainian situation, Tedros said "Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law - anytime, anywhere. They deprive people of urgently-needed care and break already strained health systems. That is what we are seeing in Ukraine."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:47 AM IST