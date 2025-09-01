 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Aftershocks Felt Across Region
Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

Monday, September 01, 2025
Kabul [Afghanistan]: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan early Monday, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50degN and longitude 70.81degE, at a depth of 160 km.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

According to the NCS, this initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.

Following the 6.3 magnitude tremors, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/09/2025 01:08:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.92 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

This was followed by a 4.3 magnitude and a 5.0 magnitude tremor at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/09/2025 01:59:44 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a separate post.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 01/09/2025 03:03:25 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it added in another post.

All these tremors are classified as either shallow or intermediate earthquakes, depending on the depth.

Shallow and intermediate earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

