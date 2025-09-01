'No Double Standards On Terrorism': PM Modi Names Al-Qaeda In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence, Calls Out State Sponsors At SCO Summit - VIDEO | PTI

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 1, used his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to deliver a sharp message against countries backing terrorism, warning that selective approaches to the issue are "unacceptable."

"There must be no double standards on terrorism," PM Modi said, addressing the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit. "Security, peace, and stability are the foundation of any country's progress. But terrorism remains a challenge for the entire humanity, not just an individual country," he added.

Have a look at his statement here:

Modi Cites Al-Qaeda, Pahalgam Attack

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, "India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing."

PM Modi questioned whether the open support for terrorism by certain countries could be ignored by the global community. "The question arises, can open support to terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us?" he asked, in remarks that appeared directed at Pakistan, without naming it.

He further emphasised India’s expectation that the SCO would play a central role in fostering collective action against terrorism, radicalisation and financing networks. "In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role."

Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Russia

Modi’s comments came as India faces rising trade tensions with the United States, following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. The move by President Donald Trump’s administration was reportedly triggered by India’s continued import of Russian crude.

The SCO Summit also provided a platform for bilateral discussions. On the sidelines, Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time on Chinese soil since the 2020 border clashes. Both leaders agreed that the boundary issue should not define overall ties. Modi also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He is set to hold high-stakes talks with Putin following the meet.

The summit saw strong calls from multiple leaders, including Xi, for a fairer global governance model and an end to geopolitical "bullying."