 PM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO

PM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO

This is PM Modi’s first visit to China since the 2020 border clashes, and it includes crucial bilateral discussions with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Aditi SUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO | X/@BRICSinfo

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Leaders’ Summit in Tianjin on Monday, September 1. This marked India's significant diplomatic engagement amidst rising trade tensions with the US and strained ties with China.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to China since the 2020 border clashes, and it includes crucial bilateral discussions with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the high-stakes talks, a candid video of the three leaders chit-chatting at the summit also surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Modi To Hold Talks with Xi, Putin Amid Trump's Tariff Row

FPJ Shorts
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report
Video: Aishwarya Rai Protects Daughter Aaradhya, Poses For Selfies With Fans At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai
Video: Aishwarya Rai Protects Daughter Aaradhya, Poses For Selfies With Fans At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, later in the day. The meeting comes shortly after the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing India's continued import of Russian crude oil. This tariff is reportedly the steepest imposed on any Asian economy to date.

Read Also
'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Casteist...
article-image

Earlier, PM Modi held a long-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed not to allow the long-standing boundary dispute to define India-China relations. The conversation was the first between the two leaders on Chinese soil in over seven years. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi also met with other leaders including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the interaction with Xi, Modi extended an invitation to China to attend the BRICS 2026 summit in India, which Beijing has reportedly agreed to support.

SCO Plenary Sees Sharp Criticism of Global 'Bullying'

Addressing the plenary session after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s opening remarks, PM Modi outlined India’s approach to regional cooperation under the SCO framework. Although details of his speech were not immediately disclosed, the overall tone of the session reflected rising discontent with what was described as "bullying" in the current global order.

President Xi criticised the "Cold War mentality" and bloc confrontations in international affairs, calling for a "fairer and more equitable' global governance system. "We must safeguard the multilateral trading system and reject bullying tactics," Xi said, according to live updates from the summit.

Following his address, PM Modi posted on social media, "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO

PM Modi Addresses SCO Leaders' Summit In Tianjin; Meets Xi, Putin Ahead Of Bilateral Talks - VIDEO

'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Casteist...

'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Casteist...

PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit...

PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit...

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wife Peng Liyuan Welcome PM Modi At SCO Official Reception - VIDEO

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wife Peng Liyuan Welcome PM Modi At SCO Official Reception - VIDEO

'March For Australia' Rallies Target Indian Migrants As Government Condemns Neo-Nazi Links

'March For Australia' Rallies Target Indian Migrants As Government Condemns Neo-Nazi Links