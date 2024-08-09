 Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Muhammad Yunus in the coming days to strengthen ties between his country and Bangladesh.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
(L to R) Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | FPJ

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the new interim leader of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on August 9 through X (formerly Twitter) and expressed hopes for deeper ties with the nation, which separated from Pakistan in 1971.

Pakistan PM Extends Greetings

FPJ Shorts
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

"Heartiest felicitations to professor Muhammad Yunus," Sharif tweeted. "Wishing him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future. I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead." The tweet read that was posted on PM Shehbaz Sharif's official page.

Who Is Muhammad Yunus?

Known for his groundbreaking work in microfinance, Professor Muhammad Yunus, recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, is highly esteemed for his contributions to Bangladesh's economic growth.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin performed the oath-taking ceremony yesterday at the presidential residence in Dhaka. Yunus, who is eighty-four, has become the "chief adviser" to the technocrat-dominated transitional government.

Read Also
Muhammad Yunus Sworn In As Chief Advisor Of Bangladesh's Interim Government With 17 Other Members
article-image

Public Reactions

Many people are anticipating stability and advancement under his leadership, which has attracted a lot of attention since his appointment as interim leader.

Oath Ceremony

At the ceremony held at the presidential palace known as "Bangabhan," Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took an oath of office as the chief adviser of the military-backed interim government in Bangladesh, which was administered by President Shahabuddin. The position sworn in by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, is similar to that of a Prime Minister.

Trail Of Recent Events

According to a report by The Times Now, in the recent developments that occurred after the Bangladeshi President dissolved the Parliament on August 6, resulting in Sheikh Hasina's displacement from office, an interim government will oversee the country for a specific period and manage the election process to facilitate the transition of power to an elected government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Majulah Singapura! PM Lawrence Wong Speaks Of 'Agility, Foresight And Gumption' In His First...

Majulah Singapura! PM Lawrence Wong Speaks Of 'Agility, Foresight And Gumption' In His First...

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation On Indo-Bangla Border, Safety Of...

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation On Indo-Bangla Border, Safety Of...

FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?

FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?

Pak's Arshad Nadeem Wins Olympic Gold In Javelin, But Dawn Newspaper Takes Indian help To Report It

Pak's Arshad Nadeem Wins Olympic Gold In Javelin, But Dawn Newspaper Takes Indian help To Report It