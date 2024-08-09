Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

(L to R) Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | FPJ

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the new interim leader of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on August 9 through X (formerly Twitter) and expressed hopes for deeper ties with the nation, which separated from Pakistan in 1971.

Pakistan PM Extends Greetings

"Heartiest felicitations to professor Muhammad Yunus," Sharif tweeted. "Wishing him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future. I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead." The tweet read that was posted on PM Shehbaz Sharif's official page.

Who Is Muhammad Yunus?

Known for his groundbreaking work in microfinance, Professor Muhammad Yunus, recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, is highly esteemed for his contributions to Bangladesh's economic growth.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin performed the oath-taking ceremony yesterday at the presidential residence in Dhaka. Yunus, who is eighty-four, has become the "chief adviser" to the technocrat-dominated transitional government.

Public Reactions

Many people are anticipating stability and advancement under his leadership, which has attracted a lot of attention since his appointment as interim leader.

Oath Ceremony

At the ceremony held at the presidential palace known as "Bangabhan," Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took an oath of office as the chief adviser of the military-backed interim government in Bangladesh, which was administered by President Shahabuddin. The position sworn in by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, is similar to that of a Prime Minister.

Trail Of Recent Events

According to a report by The Times Now, in the recent developments that occurred after the Bangladeshi President dissolved the Parliament on August 6, resulting in Sheikh Hasina's displacement from office, an interim government will oversee the country for a specific period and manage the election process to facilitate the transition of power to an elected government.