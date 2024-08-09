 Muhammad Yunus Sworn In As Chief Advisor Of Bangladesh's Interim Government With 17 Other Members
Muhammad Yunus Sworn In As Chief Advisor Of Bangladesh's Interim Government With 17 Other Members

On August 8, a ceremony in Dhaka saw the swearing-in of seventeen members of the interim government of Bangladesh, according to the Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune. Muhammad Yunus, an economist and 1984 Nobel laureate, took the oath of office as the nation's top advisor.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Muhammad Yunus Sworn In As Chief Advisor Of Bangladesh's Interim Government |

Dhaka: Seventeen members of Bangladesh's interim government took their oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka on August 8, Bangladesh-based daily, Dhaka Tribune reported. Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the country's chief advisor.

The members of the interim government are - Muhammad Yunus, Salehuddin Ahmed, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, Md Nazrul Islam (Asif Nazrul), Adilur Rahman Khan, AF Hassan Ariff, Md Touhid Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Supradip Chakma, Farida Akhter, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Sharmeen Murshid, AFM Khalid Hossain, Farooq-e-Azam, Nurjahan Begum, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday night, three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the position of Prime Minister and left the country amid widespread unrest.

As the crisis in Bangladesh has attracted international attention, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday the US hopes that the new interim government will pave the way for a democratic future.
Miller noted that the US has been in communication with the interim government, including attending the swearing-in of Yunus.

"There has been communication with the interim government. Our charge d'affaires attended his swearing-in today. I don't know if she spoke to him at the swearing-in, but she did attend communication with the interim government, not necessarily him personally," Miller said in a press briefing.

"One of the things that we have made clear is that we want to see the interim government chart a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," he added.

'Hope For Return To Normalcy And Safety & Protection Of Hindus': PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To New...
Bangladesh's figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus for his role as chief advisor, which is the equivalent to a Prime Minister.

The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen, and former opposition party members at the presidential palace in Dhaka. Notably, no representatives from Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, were present. 

