Pakistan: TV News Anchor Ashfaqe Satti Booked For Domestic Violence After Wife Nomaika Shares Pics Of Injuries On X

Pakistan: TV News Anchor Ashfaqe Satti Booked For Domestic Violence After Wife Shares Pics Of Injuries On X | Twitter

A case of domestic abuse has come to light from Pakistan where a famous television news anchor is accused of beating his wife and torturting her inhumanely. The woman took to social media and narrated her ordeal. The television news anchor has been identified as Ashfaqe Ishaq Satti, who hosts ARY News morning show 'Bakhabar Savera'. An FIR has been registered against the anchor after allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by his wife.

The woman has shared pictures of her injuries on social media and it can be seen that the woman has been tortured and beaten inhumanely. The woman has been identified as Nomaika who is the wife of television news anchor Ashfaqe Ishaq Satti.

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) she said, "I write this while suffering from multiple injuries on my entire body, my ribs, my jaw & my face. Every part of me is badly injured. I’ve been beaten almost to death by my own husband Satti Ashfaqe I need your help & Support as he is very influential."

Nomaika levelled serious allegations against her husband

Nomaika levelled serious allegations against her husband and said that he beat her badly and also locked her inside a room. He also took away their son from her and she further alleged that his mother was present on the spot while the incident occurred. There are reports that the woman got her medical done and also registered an FIR against her husband.

Nomaika narrated the incident to another TV News Anchor

Nomaika narrated the incident to another TV News Anchor, who shared the incident on social media and said, "Trigger Warning ‼️ Nomaika , Age 27, this girl is suffering from multiple injuries right now on her entire body, mainly ribs, jaw & face. Every part of her body is badly injured. She was beaten almost to death by her own husband who is a News anchor and program host.

'My husband Ashfaque Satti beat me like an animal'

She further said, "According to the girl “on Monday 22nd Jan My husband Ashfaque Satti beat me like an animal while character assassinating me... He grabbed me from my hair, dragged me across the floor & knocked my head repeatedly against the walls and door. He sat on my chest trying to choke me multiple times.He put the pillow on my face to stop me from breathing. He repeatedly said: "Tumhe Mar Kar Tumhari Laash Gaeb Kar Du Ga.” "Aaj Tu marray Gi Yaha Mere Hath Sy.”

The TV news anchor further said, "According to the Girl, “He beat me for hours and then locked me in my room. He took away my son (1.5 years old). He left me in the dark room badly injured without food and water while I continuously begged for help. I begged for mercy. “Allah Ka Wasta Hai Ashfaq Mujhe Janay Den. Allah Ka wasta Hai Ashfaq Mujhe Chor Den.” I begged him & his mother several times. She was also there at home while all of it was happening to me. I was there for days without water & food. Peeing/Vomiting profusely in pain. I somehow managed to run away after a long struggle”

The news anchor also said, "According to the girl “Today I have decided to go public after going through the due process of law. My medical was done at Abbasi Shaheed and the FIR was finally filed yesterday (that too after a long struggle) with the help of some angels who were there to help me. The Police initially resisted because of my husband’s continuous pressure on them and his influence in the media.

"Now even after FIR no further action is reported. Ashfaque Ishaque Satti has just vanished. He is influential and I am an ordinary person. A woman. I really need your help & support for justice. Nobody deserves to bear such brutality. Kindly reach out to me. I need your support and your help.”