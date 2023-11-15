WhatsApp Chat Leak: Babar Azam To Take Legal Action Against Pakistan's ARY News & Journalist Shoaib Jatt

Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is mulling to take legal action against journalist Shoaib Jatt and ARY News over the WhatsApp chat leak. There are reports that Babar Azam has consulted his lawyer and other people who are close to him to take legal action after his chats with a senior PCB official were leaked during a live television show. There are also reports that his chats were leaked on national television after the permission from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf.

Waseem Badami admitted that they leaked the WhatsApp chats

Pakistani television news anchor Waseem Badami admitted that they leaked the WhatsApp chats of former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with PCB COO Salman Naseer on national TV. However, he also claimed that they aired the chats during live television show after a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. Babar Azam has earlier said that he is not in view to remain the captain of the side in a single format.

According to Geo News, Sohail Imran: Babar Azam has consulted with his lawyer to take legal action against Shoaib Jatt and Ary News for leaking his chats.#BabarAzam𓃵 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/mHjlmmEMs3 — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 15, 2023

Babar Azam met PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam met PCB chief Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium after the PCB chief summoned him over their dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which is being held in India. Zaka Ashraf asked Babar Azam to meet him at the stadium in Lahore and said that the performance of the team will be underlined during the meeting.

Babar Azam steps down as captain

Babar Azam has announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Babar Azam took to his official social media account and said that he is stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket from alll formats. He also said that the decision was tough but he felt that this was the right time to take the call.

Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!!

Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave @babarazam258 alone 🙏🏽. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Salman_ARY https://t.co/pcM90yUGqy — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 30, 2023

There were reports that Babar Azam will discuss his individual performance and also the team's overall performance in the World Cup in India. PCB chief Zaka is also expected to summon the head coach and the director of the team in a separate meeting.

