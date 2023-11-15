 WhatsApp Chat Leak: Babar Azam To Take Legal Action Against Pakistan's ARY News & Journalist Shoaib Jatt
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhatsApp Chat Leak: Babar Azam To Take Legal Action Against Pakistan's ARY News & Journalist Shoaib Jatt

WhatsApp Chat Leak: Babar Azam To Take Legal Action Against Pakistan's ARY News & Journalist Shoaib Jatt

There are also reports that his chats were leaked on national television after the permission from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is mulling to take legal action against journalist Shoaib Jatt and ARY News over the WhatsApp chat leak. There are reports that Babar Azam has consulted his lawyer and other people who are close to him to take legal action after his chats with a senior PCB official were leaked during a live television show. There are also reports that his chats were leaked on national television after the permission from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf.

Waseem Badami admitted that they leaked the WhatsApp chats

Pakistani television news anchor Waseem Badami admitted that they leaked the WhatsApp chats of former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with PCB COO Salman Naseer on national TV. However, he also claimed that they aired the chats during live television show after a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. Babar Azam has earlier said that he is not in view to remain the captain of the side in a single format.

Babar Azam met PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam met PCB chief Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium after the PCB chief summoned him over their dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which is being held in India. Zaka Ashraf asked Babar Azam to meet him at the stadium in Lahore and said that the performance of the team will be underlined during the meeting.

Babar Azam steps down as captain

Babar Azam has announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Babar Azam took to his official social media account and said that he is stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket from alll formats. He also said that the decision was tough but he felt that this was the right time to take the call.

There were reports that Babar Azam will discuss his individual performance and also the team's overall performance in the World Cup in India. PCB chief Zaka is also expected to summon the head coach and the director of the team in a separate meeting.

Read Also
Babar Azam Steps Down As Pakistan Captain After ODI World Cup Debacle In India: 'Difficult Decision...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes A Drink From New Zealand 12th Man Will Young During Break;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes A Drink From New Zealand 12th Man Will Young During Break;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede; Watch...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede; Watch...