 'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan’s Health In Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan’s Health In Custody

'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan’s Health In Custody

Former cricket captains including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have urged Pakistan to provide immediate medical care and humane treatment to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan, citing concerns over severe vision loss. The appeal follows a Supreme Court-ordered medical check-up, amid claims by his party that his detention conditions and health care remain inadequate.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan |

A group of former international cricket captains, including India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, has issued a joint appeal urging the Pakistan government to ensure immediate and adequate medical care for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

The statement, released on February 17, expressed deep concern over reports of a sharp deterioration in Khan’s vision during his incarceration and the conditions of his detention. Cricket legends Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Stephen Waugh, and John Wright are among the signatories.

“We write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the statement said.

The former captains recalled Khan’s leadership in guiding Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph, describing it as a victory built on resilience, sportsmanship and inspiration that transcended borders. They stressed that regardless of political differences, Khan deserves humane treatment and fair legal access.

FPJ Shorts
'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement
'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
Read Also
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak...
article-image

The appeal comes days after Khan was examined by a team of doctors on February 15 following complaints of severe vision loss in his right eye. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered a detailed medical check-up before February 16. While authorities suggested he might be moved to hospital, doctors instead visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, questioned the manner of the examination. A party lawyer reported that Khan claimed he had lost nearly 85 percent vision in his right eye.

Khan, who served as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been jailed since August 2023 and faces multiple cases he calls politically motivated. Former teammate Wasim Akram earlier urged authorities to ensure he receives the best possible medical care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To...
'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To...
Catch Me If You Can: Emmanuel Macron’s Quest to Jog Every Continent Before Breakfast
Catch Me If You Can: Emmanuel Macron’s Quest to Jog Every Continent Before Breakfast
Bangladesh: Election Commission Administers Oaths To 297 Elected MPs And Constitution Reform Council
Bangladesh: Election Commission Administers Oaths To 297 Elected MPs And Constitution Reform Council
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In...
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Detains Indian National Over Child Sexual Assault Charges In...