'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan’s Health In Custody

A group of former international cricket captains, including India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, has issued a joint appeal urging the Pakistan government to ensure immediate and adequate medical care for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

The statement, released on February 17, expressed deep concern over reports of a sharp deterioration in Khan’s vision during his incarceration and the conditions of his detention. Cricket legends Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Stephen Waugh, and John Wright are among the signatories.

“We write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the statement said.

The former captains recalled Khan’s leadership in guiding Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph, describing it as a victory built on resilience, sportsmanship and inspiration that transcended borders. They stressed that regardless of political differences, Khan deserves humane treatment and fair legal access.

The appeal comes days after Khan was examined by a team of doctors on February 15 following complaints of severe vision loss in his right eye. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered a detailed medical check-up before February 16. While authorities suggested he might be moved to hospital, doctors instead visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, questioned the manner of the examination. A party lawyer reported that Khan claimed he had lost nearly 85 percent vision in his right eye.

Khan, who served as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been jailed since August 2023 and faces multiple cases he calls politically motivated. Former teammate Wasim Akram earlier urged authorities to ensure he receives the best possible medical care.