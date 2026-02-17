Catch Me If You Can: Emmanuel Macron’s Quest to Jog Every Continent Before Breakfast

The jogging president |

Emmanuel Macron has a secret. While world leaders usually measured their success in trade deals and treaties, Macron measured his in kilometres per hour. By early 2026, the French President hadn't just crossed borders, he had run across them.

Mumbai: The Marine Drive "Sunrise Surprise"

The Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

The Scene: The Queen’s Necklace (Marine Drive)

It is a humid Tuesday morning in Mumbai and the chai-wallahs are just lighting their stoves and the "early morning walkers" of South Mumbai are out in force.

It’s the second day of his three-day official visit to India, and Macron has ditched the motorcade. To the shock of many, the French president was seen pounding the pavement along the iconic Marine Drive. Amid the chaos of Mumbai traffic and the salty breeze of the Arabian Sea, Macron looks perfectly at home. He offers a quick wave to a group of bewildered onlookers and keeps moving. After all, he has some great food in India to eat and he’s already burned off the appetisers.

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron seen jogging at Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/lgVhz5cBt1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

Chengdu: The Rockstar Run

The Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

The Scene: Jincheng Lake Park / Sun Yat-sen University

Just a few months prior, the "Jogging President" mania hit China. When Macron arrived at the university in Chengdu, the atmosphere wasn't political—it was electric. Students weren't holding policy papers, they were screaming like they’d just seen a member of BTS.

Earlier that day, in a move that stunned the diplomatic corps, Macron took his sneakers to Jincheng Lake Park. But he wasn’t alone. In a rare break from Beijing's formalities, President Xi Jinping joined the visit. While the cameras captured the official handshakes, the "eyewitness footage" told the real story: Macron, mid-jog, proving that the best way to see the world isn't through a limousine window, but at a steady 5-minute mile pace.

Rio de Janeiro: The Midnight Suit to Morning Spandex

The Date: November 18–19, 2024

The Scene: Copacabana and Ipanema Beach

It all started in Brazil. On the night of November 18, Macron was the picture of Parisian elegance, strolling the Copacabana waterfront in a sharp suit with his wife, Brigitte. But as the sun rose on November 19, the suit was gone.

Diplomats at the G20 Summit were still nursing their first espressos when Macron was already 3 kilometres deep into a jog along Ipanema. While others debated global "economic shifts," Macron was focussed on his "stride shifts." He looked less like a head of state and more like a local Carioca—albeit one followed by a very fit, very out-of-breath security detail.