 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be transferred from Adiala Jail to the Islamabad Model Jail, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said. The move comes amid reports of severe health deterioration, including major vision loss in his right eye. The new facility is equipped with specialist medical care and enhanced security measures.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon be transferred to a new jail. The development was confirmed by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as reported by NDTV.

Naqvi on Friday told the media that Khan will be transferred to the new Islamabad jail. The new jail would have medical facilities, Naqvi said.

He also said that since Khan was convicted by an Islamabad court, he would be moved to a prison in the capital. Naqvi's comments come amid reports of the 73-year-old losing 85% of the vision in his right eye, severe health deterioration and prolonged solitary confinement inside Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad Model Jail is designed to provide specialist medical care, emergency response units and upgraded diagnostic facilities, aimed at addressing the health concerns highlighted in a recent court-appointed report on Khan.

“The jail is being prepared to meet the requirements of high-profile inmates, with full medical support and security measures," Naqvi said.

Advocate Salman Safdar on Wednesday submitted a seven-page report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan detailing the living conditions of former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

article-image

The report claims that Khan had perfect 6/6 vision in both eyes until October 2025. Soon after, he began reporting “persistent blurred and hazy vision” to the then jail superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Jail authorities reportedly neglected Khan’s repeated requests to consult a specialist. Instead, he was provided only with basic eye drops, which “failed to improve his condition”.

The continued neglect allegedly resulted in total loss of vision in his right eye. Only after his condition worsened was an ophthalmologist from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Muhammad Arif, summoned to examine him.

Dr Arif diagnosed a blood clot, Central Retinal Vein Occlusion, which had already caused significant damage. Despite a subsequent emergency injection administered in late January 2026, it was reportedly too late and the damage was largely irreversible.

News18, in an article quoting top Indian intelligence sources, stated that this development is consistent with what it described as a broader “pattern of silent elimination” allegedly utilised by the Pakistani military establishment.

