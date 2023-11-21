'Ghar Ke Sheron Ko.....': Pakistan News Anchor Trolls Team India After Defeat In CWC 2023 Final

Pakistan news anchor. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

A Pakistan news anchor on Samaa TV named Kiran Naz left no stone unturned in mocking Team India after the latter suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Naz reflected that the Aussie captain Pat Cummins indeed lived up to the reputation of silencing the massive crowd on the night of the final.

Team India walked into the final as overwhelming favourites ahead of the final, having won all 10 matches in the competition. However, Rohit Sharma's men could not live up to the expectations. The Men in Blue lost an important toss as Pat Cummins chose to field first on a dry surface. The hosts did not turn up across facets as Australia sealed a six-wicket win, leaving a few Indian players weeping.

Meanwhile, Naz, while speaking to Samaa Tv stated:

"Aaj World Cup final dekhkar woh Mashhoor Bollywood dialogue yaad aa gaya 'Kitne Aadmi they'? Aur Tum Kitne They? 11. Phir kya hua? Bahut Maara. Chaaron Taraf maara, ghuma ghuma kar maara, Tika-tika kar maara, Jama-Jama kar maara. Ghar ke Sheron ko unke ghar mein dher kar diya. Dilchasp baat toh yeh hai ki Australian kaptaan ne finals se pehlee hee bhartiya audience toh ek hee team ko support karenge. Isse zyaada aur kya maza hoga ki mezbaan team ke hazaaron logon ke beech sanaata faila diya jaaye. Australia team ne 1,32,000 se bhare stadium mein vakayi sannaata faila diya."

(I'm remembering the famous Bollywood dialogue of 'Kitne Aadmi They?' on this occasion as Australia beat India convincingly. Interestingly, the Australian captain had said the crowd would support only the home team, but was keen to silence them. They were successful in spreading silence amongst a crowd of 1,32,000 in the stadium).

Anchor trolls Irfan Pathan:

With former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan known to repeatedly mock Pakistan on their defeats, the news anchor added:

"Is mauke par Irfan Pathan bhi yaad aa gaye hain. Unke liye ek hee paigham hai, 'Aaj toh padosiyon ke dil ke armaan bhi aasuon mein beh gaye hain'. (I'm remembering Irfan Pathan on this occasion and I only have one message for him, 'Today, our neighbours' desires have swept away in tears'.

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami both finished as the highest run-getter and wicket-taker, with 765 runs and 24 wickets, respectively.