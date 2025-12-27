 One Dead, 26 Hurt After Over 50 Vehicles Crash In Snow-Covered Gunma Expressway During Japan’s Year-End Holiday Rush; Video
PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
A massive crash in snowy weather has killed one person and injured 26 on an expressway in Japan as the country kicked off its end-of-the-year holiday season. | X @JasADRxquisites

Tokyo: A massive crash in snowy weather has killed one person and injured 26 on an expressway in Japan as the country kicked off its end-of-the-year holiday season.

The crash of the trucks blocked parts of the expressway, and cars coming from behind them were unable to brake on the snowy surface. More than 50 vehicles were involved in the pileup, police said.

article-image

A fire erupted at the far end of the pileup, spreading to more than a dozen vehicles, some of which were completely burned. Nobody was injured from the fire, which was extinguished about seven hours later, police said.

A warning about heavy snow was in effect late Friday, when many Japanese started their year-end and New Year holidays.

Parts of the expressway remained closed for police investigation, removal and cleaning of the wreckage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

