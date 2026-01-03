Mexico Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake; 2 Dead In Guerrero, Visuals Surface | X @volcaholic1

Mexico City: A strong earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico on Friday, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press briefing of the new year as seismic alarms sounded and leaving at least two people dead.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicentre was near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, according to Mexico's national seismological agency. There were more than 500 aftershocks.

The state's civil defence agency reported various landslides around Acapulco and on other highways in the state.

The "The Angel of Independence" in Mexico City, shaking during the earlier M6.5 earthquake that hit Guerrero...pic.twitter.com/ZebkiKlQnu — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 2, 2026

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado said that a 50-year-old woman living in a small community near the epicentre died when her home collapsed. Authorities also said that a hospital in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital, suffered major structural damage and various patients were evacuated.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said that one person died after suffering an apparent medical emergency followed by a fall while evacuating a building.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometres), 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, which is in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

Video captures another building shaking in Mexico City during the M6.5 earthquake that hit Guerrero earlier.pic.twitter.com/cL4JhYD2No — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 2, 2026

Mexico Earthquake - Short Summary (January 2, 2026)

Magnitude: 6.5

Location: Guerrero state (near San Marcos)

Time: 07:58 local time

Felt in: Mexico City, Guerrero, Oaxaca

Seismic alarm sounded in Mexico City, people rushed to the streets. President Sheinbaum's press conference… pic.twitter.com/vP8uzivoI4 — Tavera Media (@GundemTavera) January 2, 2026

Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing a short time after the quake.

José Raymundo Díaz Taboada, a doctor and human rights defender who lives on one of the peaks ringing Acapulco, said he heard a strong rumble noise and all the neighbourhood dogs began barking.

"In that moment the seismic alert went off on my cellphone," he said, "and then the shaking began to feel strong with a lot of noise." He said the shaking was lighter than in some previous quakes and he had prepared a backpack of essentials to be ready to leave as the aftershocks continued.

He said he had been unable to reach some friends who live along the Costa Chica southeast of Acapulco because communications were cut.

