Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Investigators Say 'Bengal Lights' On Champagne Bottles Likely Sparked Deadly Blaze | VIDEO

A devastating fire tore through Le Constellation, a popular bar in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the Valais canton, killing nearly 40 people and injuring 119 others on New Year’s Eve. What began as a night of celebration in the Alps quickly descended into one of the darkest tragedies Switzerland has witnessed in recent years.

Investigators Point to Bengal Lights

In the latest development, Swiss authorities have suggested that the blaze may have started when “fountain candles” or “Bengal lights” attached to champagne bottles were carried too close to the ceiling. Local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud revealed this during a news conference while outlining early findings from the investigation.

Speaking to reporters about the probe, Pilloud said an official investigation had been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.

“An investigation has been opened today to clarify the circumstances of this fire. All possible leads are being explored, and absolutely none are being discarded,” she said.

She added, “In fact, everything points to the fire originating from sparklers, known as bengalas, or incandescent candles placed on champagne bottles, which were held too close to the ceiling. This caused a very rapid and widespread ignition, known as a flashover.”

She said the fire spread extremely rapidly, adding that while the hypothesis was likely, it had not yet been formally confirmed.

Videos, Witnesses and Site Inspections

According to Pilloud, the initial conclusions are based on videos obtained and analysed by investigators, along with interviews of several people who were present at the venue. On-site inspections have also been carried out as part of the ongoing inquiry.

What Are ‘Bengalas’?

“Bengalas” refers to handheld sparklers, pyrotechnic devices that emit bright, sparkling light when ignited. In Spanish-speaking regions, including parts of Europe such as Switzerland, the term commonly describes sparklers used during celebrations like New Year’s Eve. They are also known as “luces de bengala” (Bengal lights), a name historically linked to colourful flares or fireworks originating from Bengal, India.

Victims From Multiple Countries

Police chief Frédéric Gisler said that 113 injured people have been identified so far. Among them are 71 Swiss nationals, 14 French, 11 Italian, four Serbian, and one citizen each from Bosnia, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, and Luxembourg. Authorities cautioned that the casualty figures are not final.

Among those killed was 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, a promising young golfer based in Dubai. He was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year when the fire broke out in the early hours of January 1, tragically cutting short a life full of promise.

Families and friends of missing youths assembled near the scene of the blaze, desperately seeking answers and appealing for information, as foreign embassies coordinated with authorities to confirm whether their citizens were among the victims.