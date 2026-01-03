 US: Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode Island Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode Island Goes Viral

US: Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode Island Goes Viral

A firefighter in Rhode Island rescued a five-year-old golden retriever named Phoenix after it fell into a frozen pond in Westerly on January 1. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, showed responders using ice rescue gear to save the dog. Both Phoenix and the firefighters were safely brought ashore, with no injuries reported.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode Island Goes Viral (Screengrab) | Facebook/ Misquamicut Fire Department

Westerly: A heartwarming video surfaced from the United States' Rhode Island, where a firefighter saved a dog from an icy pond on Thursday. The five-year-old golden retriever, named Phoenix, was reportedly on a walk with his owner near the Little Massachaug Pond when the animal fell into the frozen water body.

The incident took place in Westerly at around 9 am on January 1. After receiving the information, rescuers immediately rushed to the spot. One of the rescuers swam to the centre of the pond and saved the dog.

Video Of The Incident:

In the viral clip, a rescuer from the Watch Hill Fire Department wearing an orange-coloured ice rescue gear jumped into the pond and got hold of the dog. Both the rescuer and the canine were safely brought to the shore, where the dog owner was waiting.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here

"Members from both fire departments quickly donned ice rescue suits and entered the pond, making a swift and successful rescue, while additional personnel prepared equipment, including an inflatable rescue boat. Phoenix and the rescuers were safely brought back to shore and were all doing well when on scene," the Misquamicut Fire Department said in its Facebook post.

The Misquamicut Fire Department's Facebook Post:

According to a report by CBS, the firefighters involved in the rescue operation were checked for possible hypothermia. All the rescuers were fit. "Both MFD and WHFD firefighters were evaluated by EMS for possible hypothermia but did not require treatment. All units cleared the scene shortly afterward — marking a successful first call of 2026," the fire department added.

However, it is still not clear whether the dog received any injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode...

US: Heartwarming Video Of Rescue Operation Carried Out To Save Dog Fallen Into Icy Pond In Rhode...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Investigators Say 'Bengal Lights' On Champagne Bottles Likely Sparked Deadly...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Investigators Say 'Bengal Lights' On Champagne Bottles Likely Sparked Deadly...

US President Donald Trump Blocks Chinese-Linked Firm's Acquisition Of American Semiconductor Assets...

US President Donald Trump Blocks Chinese-Linked Firm's Acquisition Of American Semiconductor Assets...

US President Donald Trump Admits Taking High Daily Dose Of Aspirin Despite Doctors' Advice

US President Donald Trump Admits Taking High Daily Dose Of Aspirin Despite Doctors' Advice

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Viral Video Shows Flames Spreading Across Bar Ceiling As Guests Dance & Film,...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Viral Video Shows Flames Spreading Across Bar Ceiling As Guests Dance & Film,...