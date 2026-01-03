Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife Cilia Flores | Instagram

Hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the couple will face criminal charges following an indictment in New York. Taking to X, Bondi said that the couple will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States," the post read.

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," she added.

Trump had, for weeks, warned of ground strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela. He had also deployed a huge naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean, including the US' most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and other warships. Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel. He recently said that "it would be smart" for Maduro to step down and warned the Venezuelan leader that his "days are numbered".

Maduro has denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Washington is seeking to overthrow him because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.