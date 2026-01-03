 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in New York and will face criminal charges, including narco-terrorism and weapons offenses. Bondi praised President Trump and the U.S. military for their role in the operation, saying the couple will face "the full wrath of American justice on American soil."

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife Cilia Flores | Instagram

Hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the couple will face criminal charges following an indictment in New York. Taking to X, Bondi said that the couple will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States," the post read.

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," she added.

Read Also
Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Military & Civilian Sites In Multiple States Amid Explosions In...
article-image

Trump had, for weeks, warned of ground strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela. He had also deployed a huge naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean, including the US' most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and other warships. Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel. He recently said that "it would be smart" for Maduro to step down and warned the Venezuelan leader that his "days are numbered".

FPJ Shorts
'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI Series Despite Century
'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI Series Despite Century
After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod
After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Takes Charge As Maharashtra DGP, Succeeds Rashmi Shukla After Her Retirement
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Takes Charge As Maharashtra DGP, Succeeds Rashmi Shukla After Her Retirement
Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi Man Slaps Passenger For Keeping Foot On Seat, Netizens Divided Over Civic Sense Debate
Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi Man Slaps Passenger For Keeping Foot On Seat, Netizens Divided Over Civic Sense Debate

Maduro has denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Washington is seeking to overthrow him because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife To Face Drug & Terror Charges: US

‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s...

‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s...

'He Does Not Want To F**k Around With The United States': Trump’s Old Remark About Venezuelan Prez...

'He Does Not Want To F**k Around With The United States': Trump’s Old Remark About Venezuelan Prez...

What Is Delta Force? All About Secretive US Military Unit That Captured Venezuelan Prez Nicolas...

What Is Delta Force? All About Secretive US Military Unit That Captured Venezuelan Prez Nicolas...

Chinese Mother Kills Daughter While Performing 'Exorcism' On Her; Arrested

Chinese Mother Kills Daughter While Performing 'Exorcism' On Her; Arrested