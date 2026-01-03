 'Deeply Shocked': China Condemns US Strikes On Venezuela & Capture Of President Nicolas Maduro
China condemned US strikes in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, calling it a violation of international law and sovereignty. Russia demanded immediate clarification. Britain said it was not involved and urged respect for international law.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
China on Saturday condemned US military strikes on Venezuela and the capture of the country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling it a violation of international law. "China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president," China said in a statement.

"Such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. China firmly opposes it," the statment read.

China further said, "We call on the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security."

Russia Condemns US Strikes

Russia condemned the US military action in Venezuela and demanded "immediate" clarification about what happened to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

UK Distances From US Action

“I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement to the media.

France Reacts

"The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro violates the principle of not resorting to force, that underpins international law. France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future," French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

